As Huntsville City Schools teachers return to the classroom, school safety remains a top priority

Teachers at Huntsville City Schools are back in the classroom for the first time since May, preparing for the start of school, which is only one week away.
The teachers at Lee High School were giddy to be back in the building on Tuesday, and thankful to have one week to prepare for the start of school.
The purpose of this next week is to give teachers time to get their classrooms organized, meet colleagues and refamiliarize themselves with the building. That way, when hundreds of kids pack the halls, teachers will be prepared for the chaos.
"I love my students, so I'm really excited about seeing them and getting a chance to rub elbows with my colleagues before they come," said English teacher Olivia Cooper.
The main focus over the next week will be professional development and various training sessions.
Huntsville City Schools is putting an extra emphasis on safety training this year. Safety is always a top priority for school leaders, but there is an increased awareness in light of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
"My first job is to keep you safe. My second job is to educate you," said Lee High School Principal Tony Woods.
Every year, the school system reviews safety protocols, and this year, the protocols are being reviewed with extra scrutiny.
Specific safety plans aren't public due to security concerns, but Woods said it is important to focus on small security measures that could pose a big risk in the long run.
"God bless Uvalde and those educators and students. We are doing some fine-tuning. Nobody is ever 100% prepared, but we're making sure that teachers know — or employees know — not to prop doors open. Little stuff, like making sure you got your ID badge on," said Woods.
All of these little steps can prevent a major security breach and keep students and teachers safe.
Woods said all of their teachers are up to date on ALICE training, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.
In addition to this training, teachers have resources inside the classroom to help keep them and their students safe.
"We've always tried to be prepared, especially when it comes to technology. We have a Raptor system in place, we have microphones in classrooms, teachers can hit an alert button that rings the office that there's an emergency," explained Woods.
He said his teachers wear a microphone that helps project their voice to the classroom, but it also acts as an alert button that notifies the office and school resource officers if there's an emergency.
He wants students, parents and teachers to know that the school system is doing everything they can to ensure safety ahead of the upcoming school year.
Huntsville City Schools will welcome students back to class on Aug. 2.