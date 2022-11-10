As holiday season approaches, Madison doctor worries about flu's spread

The flu season is here, and it is the worst one in more than a decade.
Among all U.S. states, Alabama is one of three with the highest level of flu-like activity.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, four people have died due to flu-related illness, one of whom was a child. Their locations have not been released.
Alabama's positivity rate of the flu is at 11.54%, nearly 4 times higher than what it was last year at this time.
Dr. Adeel Bodla, a family physician at Madison Primary Care, said this year's flu season is unusual.
"This year is different than what we had in the past," said Bodla. "The last two years in the pandemic, everybody was masking."
With masking guidelines not as strict as they were, fewer people are wearing masks, making it easier for the influenza virus to spread.
At Madison Primary Care, case numbers are going up in all age groups.
"We are seeing a lot of positive cases, unfortunately; more for flu than COVID at this time of the year," said Bodla.
Bodla said there is a simple way for people to protect themselves against the flu: Get the flu shot.
"Protect yourself, protect your household, protect your community — it's just a good thing to do," said Bodla. "What's the excuse not to do it?"
With the holiday season also approaching, Bodla said this is another reason to get the flu shot.
"Especially this year is going to be different. Like, the last couple of years, people weren't traveling as much, and they weren't having big gatherings and things like that," said Bodla. "So it's better to protect yourself and get the flu shot."
What is the flu?
The University of Alabama in Birmingham defines influenza, also known as the flu, as a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times, it can lead to death. It is different from a cold and usually comes on suddenly.
These are some of the symptoms of flu:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Vomiting and diarrhea (this is more common in children than in adults)
Some people are at higher risk for developing flu-related complications. This includes:
- Young children (younger than 5, but especially younger than 2 years old)
- Adults 65 years of age or older
- Pregnant women
- People with medical conditions such as a weakened immune system, asthma, heart disease and diabetes
- Residents of long-term-care facilities
UAB offers the following tips for protecting yourself, family and friends:
- Get the flu vaccine if you are 6 months of age or older
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Wash your hands
- Clean living and working areas
- Avoid crowds
- Stay home from work or school if you are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth