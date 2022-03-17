Artemis program promises inclusion in future lunar landings

NASA is one step closer to returning humans to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
The space agency rolled out its SLS rocket for the first time Thursday, leaving the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center beginning the slow journey to Launch Pad 39-B for the final test before launch, known as the wet dress rehearsal.
The Artemis I rollout is just another step in achieving the goal of landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.
It’s a goal that has a profound impact on many NASA employees, many of whom work on or closely with the Artemis team at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.
“I think it’s very good that NASA is being very intentional by sending the first person of color to the moon,” said Assistant Administrator Dr. Ruth Jones. The long-time NASA veteran at Marshall says the space agency’s priorities are inspirational for the new generation of engineers, scientists, and astronauts. “I think it’s going to really promote more minorities in STEM. I think the reason why minorities don’t get into STEM is that they don’t see themselves there.”
Dr. Jones did see herself where she is now, thanks to role models. For her, it was Mae Jemison. Born in Decatur, Jemison became the first African American woman in space in the the early 1990’s.
“I guess it was about my junior year, around the time that Mae Jemison had just flown,” said Dr. Jones. “I started looking up, what do physicists do? I didn’t know. I took it in high school, but what do they actually do? Then, I looked it up and saw, oh, I could work for NASA!”
A diverse team of 18 Artemis astronauts is standing by to man the first several missions. While NASA says it will achieve its goal of sending the first woman and first person of color to the moon, we still don’t know if the historic trailblazers will crew Artemis III, the mission that will put boots on the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.
“It’s going to be something special to watch”, said NASA Payload Operations Director Nicholas Benjamin. “It’s going to be something that I can tell my kids about, and kids can tell their kids about, and something that will go down in history as a great accomplishment.”