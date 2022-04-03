Artemis I wet dress rehearsal update

NASA is now targeting Monday, April 4, to resume the Artemis I wet dress rehearsal test.
NASA stopped Sunday's mission because of an issue with supply fans used for pressurization.
The fans are needed to provide positive pressure to enclosed areas within the mobile launcher and keep out hazardous gases.
The goal is now to begin fueling the rocket on Monday.
NASA says teams are continuing to troubleshoot the issue with the fans and aim to have a resolution Sunday night.
NASA will provide an update Monday morning.
You can read more updates here.