Artemis I 'Wet Dress Rehearsal' rescheduled for this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Artemis I rocket

Artemis I at Kennedy Space Center

NASA announced late Thursday the countdown for the two-day wet dress rehearsal for the new SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will begin again at 5 pm EDT on Saturday, April 9, with T-0 planned for 2:40 pm on Monday, April 11.

The practice countdown is the final test of the rocket and spacecraft before an actual launch can be scheduled.

The test was scrubbed last weekend due to various technical problems, which NASA says have been resolved. 

Launch teams, including at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, will  continue to refine the test schedule to account for test objectives that were completed and no longer need to be included in the next test run.

