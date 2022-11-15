Artemis I launch time could be affected as NASA deals with leak issues

Technicians have left the launch pad after working to resolve a reported leak affecting a hydrogen valve on Artemis I.
NASA says the "red crew" of personnel is specially trained to conduct operations at the launch pad during cryogenic loading operations, and sending a team to inspect something during active launch operations has happened before.
However, taking time to pause launch operations so the crew could inspect the leak could affect the launch time of Artemis I, something else that has happened before. Its current launch window is set to begin at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday and will only last until about 2:04 a.m.
Crews were flowing liquid hydrogen into the core stage of the SLS rocket as part of launch procedures when engineers paused the flow due to a small leak within the base of the mobile launcher.
NASA reports the launch team will now check the valves to see if the leak has been fixed. If so, launch countdown operations will resume.
WAAY 31 will update this story as new information is made available.
The 'red crew' at @NASAKennedy heading out to the rocket on the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B. pic.twitter.com/1EImA7Z6ER— NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) November 16, 2022