Arrival of cold weather and its impact on already high flu cases

Coats, hats and gloves are back in style, as North Alabama experienced its first cold temperatures of the fall, with temperatures hitting 40°.
Cold weather is a lot of times associated with a rise in illness, such as colds and the flu.
The United States is currently struggling with mass cases of the flu, with Alabama among the worst in the nation.
"So it's on the rise and people are not masking," said Dr. Adeel Bodla, a family physician." "Your kid can bring it home and then the whole house will get it."
So with temperatures beginning to drop, it is true that cases of the flu have a strong likelihood of going up.
However, according to Johns Hopkins University, it is not the cold weather itself that increases cases.
More people go indoors when the weather outside is miserable, thus making viruses more easily able to spread from person to person.
The holiday season is also not too far off in the distance, meaning many families will come together. This idea has made doctors think what could happen.
"This year is going to be different," said Bodla. "The last couple of years people were not traveling as much and they weren't having gatherings and things like that."
According to Bodla, the best way still to stay healthy while being with family and loved ones is getting a flu shot.
"It is better to protect yourself, get the flu shot, because I think we're gonna see more of it," said Bodla.
What is the flu?
The University of Alabama in Birmingham defines influenza, also known as the flu, as a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times, it can lead to death. It is different from a cold and usually comes on suddenly.
These are some of the symptoms of flu:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Vomiting and diarrhea (this is more common in children than in adults)
Some people are at higher risk for developing flu-related complications. This includes:
- Young children (younger than 5, but especially younger than 2 years old)
- Adults 65 years of age or older
- Pregnant women
- People with medical conditions such as a weakened immune system, asthma, heart disease and diabetes
- Residents of long-term-care facilities
UAB offers the following tips for protecting yourself, family and friends:
- Get the flu vaccine if you are 6 months of age or older
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Wash your hands
- Clean living and working areas
- Avoid crowds
- Stay home from work or school if you are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth