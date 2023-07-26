Arrests made in Rock the South assault

Madison and Limestone County residents Zach Taylor, Chance Starling and William Vinson are charged with second degree assault.
These three were identified as the ones who violently attacked 18-year-old Reid Watts at Saturday’s Rock the South festival in Cullman. All three suspects bonded out of jail today.
The festival and law enforcement credit the public for their help in identifying the suspects.
The owners of Rock the South are working to determine who will receive their $10,000 reward and lifetime free tickets for the information leading to these arrests.
The next step for law enforcement is presenting the cases to a grand jury in order for the Cullman County District Attorney to prosecute.
Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker said, “The charges that we have now are Class C felonies. By statute a Class C felony carries 366 days to ten years in prison, that is the range, it's not necessarily what it would be in any particular case. That is just the range under 13A 621 of the Alabama Code.”