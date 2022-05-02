 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Madison, southeastern Limestone and central Morgan Counties through
545 PM CDT...

At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Priceville, or 8 miles east of Hartselle, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Falkville, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport, Somerville, Mooresville and
Valhermoso Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 615 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Arrest warrants for missing jail employee Vicky White, murder suspect Casey Cole White released

  • Updated
  • 0
Vicky White and Casey White

Corrections Officer Vicky White and Casey White, an inmate, were last seen on Friday.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has issued felony warrants for the arrests of Vicky White and Casey Cole White.

Both have been missing since Friday.

Vicky White is the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Casey Cole White is a murder suspect awaiting trial.

Vicky White is charged with permitting/aiding escape. Casey Cole White is charged with escape.

Vicky White told jail officials she was taking Casey White for a mental health evaluation, which has since been found to be untrue.

Investigators believe the two had some sort of romantic relationship. Friday was set to be Vicky White's last day at the detention center, and she had told coworkers she was planning to go to the beach.

See the warrants below (double-tap or double-click the Vicky White document to load the Casey Cole White document), and learn more about the search here and here

Download PDF Arrest warrants for Vicky White and Casey Cole White
Arrest warrants for Vicky White and Casey Cole White

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

