Arrest warrants for missing jail employee Vicky White, murder suspect Casey Cole White released

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has issued felony warrants for the arrests of Vicky White and Casey Cole White.
Both have been missing since Friday.
Vicky White is the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Casey Cole White is a murder suspect awaiting trial.
Vicky White is charged with permitting/aiding escape. Casey Cole White is charged with escape.
Vicky White told jail officials she was taking Casey White for a mental health evaluation, which has since been found to be untrue.
Investigators believe the two had some sort of romantic relationship. Friday was set to be Vicky White's last day at the detention center, and she had told coworkers she was planning to go to the beach.
See the warrants below (double-tap or double-click the Vicky White document to load the Casey Cole White document), and learn more about the search here and here