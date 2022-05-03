Arrest made in Phil Campbell armed robbery

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in an armed robbery of the Texaco on Highway 237 in Phil Campbell.
Javorose Monquie Yarbrough, 27, was arrested while washing his car on Highway 43 in Russellville last week.
He is accused of robbing the Texaco at gunpoint April 23. The sheriff's office says Yarbrough is also a suspect in the armed robbery of an Isbell Dollar General last month.
Cases will be presented to a grand jury this week.
In the meantime, Yarbrough was transferred to the Alabama Department of Corrections to serve the rest of a sentence from a Pickens County conviction, the sheriff's office said.