Arrest made in May 2021 crash that killed Florence woman

  • Updated
Charles Villagran

Courtesy: Florence Police

Florence Police have made an arrest after a crash that killed a woman back in May 2021.

On May 2, 2021, Florence Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officers found 58-year-old Pamela Hill dead in the passenger seat.

The driver, Charles Villagran, was found to have a large amount of methamphetamine in his system after a toxicological exam.

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Villagran on one count of manslaughter.

He was arrested Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

