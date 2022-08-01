Arrest made in May 2021 crash that killed Florence woman

Florence Police have made an arrest after a crash that killed a woman back in May 2021.
On May 2, 2021, Florence Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officers found 58-year-old Pamela Hill dead in the passenger seat.
The driver, Charles Villagran, was found to have a large amount of methamphetamine in his system after a toxicological exam.
A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Villagran on one count of manslaughter.
He was arrested Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.