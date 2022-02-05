 Skip to main content
Arrest made in deadly Huntsville shooting, investigation continues

  • Updated
Death investigation on Myrtlewood Dr. in Huntsville

Death investigation underway following a shooting on Myrtlewood Dr. 

UPDATE: Huntsville Police say they have arrested and charged 21-year-old Ladarrious Louis Brown with murder and two counts of second-degree assault in connection with the death investigation.

PREVIOUS: Huntsville Police say a death investigation is underway following a shooting in the 4200 block of Myrtlewood Dr.

Officers responded to the area around 11:30 Saturday morning.

One person has died and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators are interviewing one person of interest.

