Arrest made in deadly Huntsville shooting, investigation continues

UPDATE: Huntsville Police say they have arrested and charged 21-year-old Ladarrious Louis Brown with murder and two counts of second-degree assault in connection with the death investigation.
PREVIOUS: Huntsville Police say a death investigation is underway following a shooting in the 4200 block of Myrtlewood Dr.
Officers responded to the area around 11:30 Saturday morning.
One person has died and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
Investigators are interviewing one person of interest.
