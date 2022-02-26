Arrest made after possible arson in Huntsville

UPDATE:
41-year-old Johnathan Cornelius Nance has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to the fire, Huntsville Police say.
PREVIOUS:
Huntsville Police say the fire it out and now being investigated as a possible arson.
Four trucks responded to the scene where there was heavy smoke when they arrived.
Fire investigators are on the way to the scene now.
No injures have been reported.
The house is a total loss, police say.
PREVIOUS:
According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue multiple units are on the scene of a house fire in the 2400 block of Mount Vernon Rd.
WAAY 31's Xavier Wherry is at the scene working to learn more.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue are asking people to avoid the area if they can.
