Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab off-duty officer

Police have arrested a man on a hate crime charge after a father and son were on the receiving end of a hate-fueled road rage incident.

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) — Police have arrested a man on a hate crime charge after a father and son were on the receiving end of a hate-fueled road rage incident.

William Ryan, 60, a resident of Newburgh, was arrested Tuesday in the incident and charged with second degree menacing as a hate crime.

The road rage incident unfolded on Saturday on Broadway in Newburgh.

The victim, Robert Mclymore, who is African American, slowed down to let another car pass in front of him in the afternoon, which caused a white motorist behind him to become enraged.

The man began shouting a racial slur at Mclymore and his son while waving a box cutter at them and attempting to rear-end their car. He also claimed he was a state trooper, a lie that authorities were quick to dispel.

"I just couldn't believe it," Mclymore said. "I couldn't believe the racial epithets, him saying that he was a cop or a trooper. Most of all him doing what he did and he's an older gentleman."

The driver then followed Mclymore into the parking lot of a restaurant, cursing at the father and flashing the middle finger.

Mclymore, however, is actually a police lieutenant, as well as a church pastor, in the town of Wallkill.

"I just couldn't believe somebody would use those words in 2022," Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said. "In the city of Newburgh."

Mclymore also said the driver tried to stab him in the parking lot, leaving a small hole in his phone case.

"Forty-five years, I've been living here," Mclymore said. "Nobody's ever done anything like this. Nobody has ever put a boxcutter to my face or anything like that or disrespected me in any way. So I was shocked. I replay it in my mind probably every three seconds."

Ryan is being held in police custody.

"There is no place for hate in our community," Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci said. "Mr. Ryan will be held accountable for his criminal actions and deplorable speech. His racist threats were not only harmful to the victim in this case, but echoes deep within our city."

Mclymore could have taken police action the moment a knife was displayed but opted to file a report instead to spare his son any additional trauma.

