Army recruitment officials talk sense of pride, challenges of recruiting during unrest overseas

Army officials say it's to soon to tell how or if the situation in Ukraine will impact their recruitment efforts.
But as unrest continues, they say it ignited a sense of duty for some to serve.
"Here in Alabama there's no shortage of patriots throughout our state. We have a long history of patriotism and service to the country. We've seen a slight increase of interest, but it's still to early to tell just based on the recent weeks," said Lt. Col. Adrian Jones, Commander for Army Recruiting in Alabama.
Jones says they do see some challenges that usually arise when trying to get people to join during times like these, which is why he and other recruitment officers do their best to educate potential recruits.
"A majority of our jobs in the Army are support jobs. I think that's the misconception of a lot of our citizens, is that hey I'm going to join and I'm going to go to combat and that's absolutely not the case," he said.
Jones says if you are interested in joining but may have concerns because of what's going on right now, the best thing to do is this:
"What I would recommend is ... you sit down with an Army recruiter just to talk about what all jobs are available to you, and what of your interests align with what the Army offers."
There are several Army Recruitment offices around North Alabama, including at the Parkway Place mall in Huntsville.