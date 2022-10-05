Army recruit numbers fall short of targeted goal

Fewer people are signing up to join the U.S. Army, and recruiters are working hard to reverse this downward trend.
From September of last year up until September of 2022, the U.S. Army had nearly 45,000 people sign up.
That number is significantly lower than the 60,000 they were hoping to recruit.
Army leaders like Johan Ponder, Command Sgt. Major of the Montgomery Recruiting Battalion says the lack of recruits has a lot to do with finding quality and character.
"Quality, regarding quality work and the right character. Individuals who want to serve and be a part of a great organization," said Ponder.
To help find people who fit that criteria, Ponder says this year they'll be doing a few things differently.
He says it starts with articulating and advocating what it means to become a member of the army team.
"The team concept really pushes a great narrative and it also clarifies the purpose of joining the army. So... when the purpose is identified, of course, it can recollect and connect with people better," said Ponder.
Ponder also realizes, key lucrative incentives are a vital factor in bringing in more recruits.
"We have quick-ship bonuses, we have student loan repayments and this is both for active duty as well as for part-time service in the army reserve. You can actually pick your duty station where you would first like to serve," said Ponder.
Ponder encourages people to join now because he says there's no time like the present
"Now is the greatest time as any to join right now. So we're looking to enlist you right now if you're ready to be a part of America's greatest team," said Ponder.
Army officials said they couldn't give me an exact number of how many of those 45,000 recruits are from Alabama.
Although numbers were low this past year, Army leaders say this shortage has no effect on National Security.