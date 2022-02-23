Armed woman charged after Decatur police say she forced her way into ex’s home

An armed woman from Cherokee was arrested Tuesday after police say she forced her way into her ex’s home.
Kenjada Sharrea Armstead, 33, was charged with domestic violence by the Decatur Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a home in the 1,600 block of Ororke Lane SW, where the victim said their previous girlfriend, identified as Armstead, had shown up armed with a handgun, forced entry, and unlawfully entered.
Officers later found Armstead in the area, police said.
She was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bond.