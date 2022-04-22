Armed, intoxicated woman stopped by SRO at high school in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that an armed, intoxicated woman was arrested Friday at Danville High School after being detained by a school resource officer.
Elizabeth Michelle Eddy, 48, is charged with public intoxication and possession of a concealed handgun without a permit.
About 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office says Eddy “became disorderly” and SRO Mike Hazel responded.
She does not have any association with the school, the sheriff’s office said.
Eddy is being held at the Morgan County Jail.