Armed Decatur man carrying drugs also accused of stealing cell phone during police chase

Norberto Montalban-Nava

A Decatur man faces multiple charges after police say they found him with drugs and a loaded gun – and that he stole a cell phone while trying to get away from them.

The Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit said a suspect ran away after his vehicle was stopped at 12th Avenue and West Moulton Street SW.

Police said they soon caught that suspect, identified as Norberto Montalban-Nava. They said he had methamphetamine, marijuana, THC vape pens, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm. He also had a felony warrant with the Madison Police Department.

A victim approached investigators and said Nava stole her cell phone from the front porch of a residence while he was running from police.

Nava was arrested and charged with attempting to flee/elude, two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit, failure to signal, driving while suspended, and theft of property.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $4,800.

