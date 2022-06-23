Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Russellville, police say

A man was found stabbed to death in Russellville after an apparent argument Wednesday night.
Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett said 42-year-old Richard Anthony Davis was found with a stab wound to his torso in the 600 block of Cotaco Street.
Witnesses said he had been verbally arguing with 31-year-old Tyler Blake Garrison when the argument turned physical and ended with the stabbing.
Garrison then left the scene.
He returned later that night. Hargett said Garrison was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, five hours after the stabbing was reported, at the same address where Davis' body was found.
Hargett said the arrest process led to additional charges for Garrison. He is now charged with murder, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.