Argument between brothers ends in assault, shots fired

Two men are in Huntsville Hospital after one was assaulted and the other shot Monday night.
According to Muscle Shoals Police, investigators were called to a shots fired call around 8:30 Monday night at the corner of Wilson Dam Rd. and Pershing Ave.
Detectives say they found two victims, one with blunt force trauma to the head and the other with a gunshot wound.
Investigators say the two men are brothers and an argument between the two became violent.
Both men are in Huntsville Hospital and are expected to be OK.
Investigators plan to identify the two and announce what charges they will be facing at a later date.