Areas of fog this morning, sunshine this afternoon

A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning so take it slow across the Tennessee Valley. This afternoon will be nice and pleasant again with temperatures in the middle 80s for highs.
Friday will be warmer than today in the upper 80s to lower 90s, Friday evening a weak cold front will push through and give us one more night in the 60s before we see things start to heat back up for the weekend. Highs are expected to remain in the 90s much of next week. Thankfully, the humidity won't be quite as brutal as it was at the beginning of the week .
Rain chances over the next week are very low, we will see a small chance of a shower or two around Thursday of next week but most of us will stay dry.
TODAY: Fog possible early. Sunny this afternoon Highs in the middle 80s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: Light W