Areas of black ice this morning, staying cold and cloudy all day

The winter weather has moved out and the colder air is settling in. Thankfully, many spots have stayed right at or just above freezing all night and early this morning. That, combined with a brisk northerly wind, has allowed many of our main roadways across North Alabama to dry out and limit the widespread black ice potential. Nonetheless, bridges and overpasses could still see some black ice with the greatest concerns in the higher elevations of northeast Alabama where we saw upwards of 2-4 inches of snow yesterday.
For the rest of your Monday, clouds stick around, meaning our temperatures don't climb that much. Many of us will be stuck in the 30s all day but we may be able to clip 40 degrees. Winds gusting up to 30 MPH will keep wind chills in the 20s for most of the day.
Temperatures warm to the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next cold front brings widespread rain to North Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening. As colder air moves in behind this front, there may be just enough moisture for a quick changeover to a rain/snow mix or a few snowflakes Wednesday night and early Thursday. At this point, we are not expecting any accumulations or major road issues but we will keep a close eye on this system. A more significant winter storm could wreak havoc in the southeast once again by Friday. For now, this storm looks to be an issue for Georgia and the Carolinas while we stay quiet here in North Alabama. Of course, we will watch the trends to see if models try to pull this system westward closer to our area in the coming days. Otherwise, expect temperatures to drop back into the low 40s to close out the week.