Areas of black ice this morning, staying cold and cloudy all day

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 600 PM CST this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&