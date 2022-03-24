 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Area standouts sign to continue athletic careers

  • Updated
  • 0
Calen Lightford

Multiple area athletes signed their national letters of intent this week to continue their athletic careers across the country. 

Sparkman High School hosted a trio of signings Thursday afternoon. Star point guard Calen Lightford signed his national letter of intent to play at the University of Virginia at Wise. Josh Price signed his national letter of intent to play at Coastal Alabama. Landon Jacobs signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Cleveland State Community College.

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy also hosted a signing Thursday as All-State football and basketball player Brayden Kyle signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of North Alabama.

On Wednesday, at Huntsville High School, Massiah Morris signed his national letter of intent to continue playing basketball at Gadsden State Community College.

Bob Jones High School hosted a trio of signings Wednesday as well. Dan Gordon signed to play football at Concord University, Jeff Rodriguez signed to play football at Alabama A&M and Malachi Steele signed to play at Campbellsville.

