Area standouts sign to continue athletic careers

Multiple area athletes signed their national letters of intent this week to continue their athletic careers across the country.
Sparkman High School hosted a trio of signings Thursday afternoon. Star point guard Calen Lightford signed his national letter of intent to play at the University of Virginia at Wise. Josh Price signed his national letter of intent to play at Coastal Alabama. Landon Jacobs signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Cleveland State Community College.
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy also hosted a signing Thursday as All-State football and basketball player Brayden Kyle signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of North Alabama.
On Wednesday, at Huntsville High School, Massiah Morris signed his national letter of intent to continue playing basketball at Gadsden State Community College.
Bob Jones High School hosted a trio of signings Wednesday as well. Dan Gordon signed to play football at Concord University, Jeff Rodriguez signed to play football at Alabama A&M and Malachi Steele signed to play at Campbellsville.