Area bowling teams rolling to state championships

Several North Alabama bowling teams are rolling down to Gadsden for this year’s AHSAA Bowling Championships.
On Thursday and Friday, bowlers from Sparkman, East Limestone, Hartselle and Scottsboro high schools will put on their bowling shoes and take aim at the 10 pins that stand before them, hoping their final tally makes them champions.
Sparkman and Hartselle are sending their boys' and girls' teams, while East Limestone and Scottsboro will be represented by their girls.
This is nothing new for the Senators. The school swept the 6A-7A team competition back in 2021. Now, the girls are looking for their third title in a row and fourth overall.
Sparkman head coach Lisa Ivey hopes both Senator squads bring home some hardware again.
“It would mean a lot to my school and what it would say about our school,” she said. “I’m really pushing for it.”
Last year, Sparkman’s Jenna Webber won both the team and individual state titles. The junior has been part of a state title in each of her previous seasons with the Senators and doesn’t plan to let her streak end.
“I feel like, if we did it again, it would really solidify the fact that we earned it, and it wasn’t just 'That year I happened to bowl good that day.' It would be just that ... we’re all just capable of that,” Webber said.
Practicing next to Sparkman at Bowl Madison was East Limestone and first-year head coach Seth Cox. This year, the Indians are trying to secure the school’s first girls' bowling title. The winners of this year’s North Regional are also looking forward to the future with their young core.
“We have three juniors and three freshmen on our girls’ team, and they were all incredibly excited to get there, and especially since they have the chance to replicate it next year,” Cox said.
The two-day tournament rolls from Jan. 26-27 at the Alley Bowling Center in Gadsden. The Class 1A-5A and 6A-7A boys teams will compete in the morning session, with the girls following in the afternoon.