Area Basketball Tournaments begin: Monday night high school basketball scores and highlights

New Hope

Boys High School Scoreboard:

Cullman 60, Decatur 34

Fyffe 53, Collinsville 50

Girls High School Scoreboard:

New Hope 83, North Jackson 32

Madison County 58, DAR 37

Phil Campbell 55, Colbert Heights 31

Lee 50, Buckhorn 41

Guntersville 44, Fairview 33

Mars Hill Bible 63, Tharptown 27

Plainview 83, Geraldine 27

Sylvania 69, Asbury 41

Red Bay 45, Lamar County 48

Tanner 49, Whitesburg Christian 27

Athens Bible 36, Oakwood Academy 48

Cullman 54, Decatur 32

Deshler 77, Central 16

Ider 67, Section 29

Pisgah 76, North Sand Mountain 49

Lauderdale County 49, Elkmont 29

Good Hope 57, East Lawrence 12

Priceville 62, West Morgan 32

Sardis 91, Crossville 19

Douglas 40, Boaz 32

JPII 57, Randolph 27

West Limestone 52, Westminster 29

Rogers 42, Wilson 20

Danville 46, Colbert County 39

Belgreen 68, Phillips 23

Hackleburg 45, Vina 43

Mars Hill 63, Tharptown 27

Hatton 49, Lexington 58

Hazel Green 61, Mae Jemison 30

