Area Basketball Tournaments begin: Monday night high school basketball scores and highlights

Boys High School Scoreboard:
Cullman 60, Decatur 34
Fyffe 53, Collinsville 50
Girls High School Scoreboard:
New Hope 83, North Jackson 32
Madison County 58, DAR 37
Phil Campbell 55, Colbert Heights 31
Lee 50, Buckhorn 41
Guntersville 44, Fairview 33
Mars Hill Bible 63, Tharptown 27
Plainview 83, Geraldine 27
Sylvania 69, Asbury 41
Red Bay 45, Lamar County 48
Tanner 49, Whitesburg Christian 27
Athens Bible 36, Oakwood Academy 48
Cullman 54, Decatur 32
Deshler 77, Central 16
Ider 67, Section 29
Pisgah 76, North Sand Mountain 49
Lauderdale County 49, Elkmont 29
Good Hope 57, East Lawrence 12
Priceville 62, West Morgan 32
Sardis 91, Crossville 19
Douglas 40, Boaz 32
JPII 57, Randolph 27
West Limestone 52, Westminster 29
Rogers 42, Wilson 20
Danville 46, Colbert County 39
Belgreen 68, Phillips 23
Hackleburg 45, Vina 43
Mars Hill 63, Tharptown 27
Hatton 49, Lexington 58
Hazel Green 61, Mae Jemison 30