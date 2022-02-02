Area athletes sign national letters of intent across North Alabama

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area
creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Area athletes sign national letters of intent across North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
National Signing Day

Wednesday marked National Signing Day across the country.

National Signing Day marks the date that high school athletes sign their letters of intent to play athletics at the collegiate level.

Here is a list of North Alabama high school athletes that signed to play at the next level:

Madison Academy:

Ian Vachon - Birmingham Southern - Football

Kaden Young - North Alabama - Football

Athens High School:

Jaden Jude - Chattanooga - Football

Connor Beck - Bevill State CC - Baseball

Tylin Suggs - Birmingham Southern - Football

Michael Kitchen - Calhoun CC - Track and Field

Grissom High School:

Detrick Jones - Mississippi Valley State - Football

Rynzo Crutcher - Wallace State CC - Baseball

Austin Griffin - Tennessee Valley Prep - Football

Mark Howard - Tennessee Valley Prep - Football

Sparkman High School:

Terrant Young - Kentucky Wesleyan - Football

Terral Young - Huntingdon College - Football

Florence High School:

Elijah Hartnett - North Alabama - Football

Jakobie Hurley - North Alabama - Football

Christian Harden - Bethel University - Football

Jeremiah Johnson - Delta State University - Football

Bob Jones High School:

Cosey Scarebrook - Army - Football

Cedric Jackson - West Alabama - Football

Matthew Lee - Lindsey Wilson - Football

DJ Davenport - Campbellsville University - Football

Terrance Salter - Campbellsville University - Football

Russellville High School:

Dallan Montgomery - Maryville College - Football

Seth Franks - Tabor College - Football

Decatur Heritage High School:

Tyler Founds - Troy - Football

Scottsboro:

Lexie Bennett - BYU - Softball

West Morgan:

Marcus Jones - Shorter - Football

Camden Seal - Faulkner University - Football

Austin:

Amari Pointer - Culver-Stockton - Football

Tra Stover - Austin Peay - Football

Hunter Royer - Huntingdon College - Baseball

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

