Area athletes sign national letters of intent across North Alabama

Wednesday marked National Signing Day across the country.
National Signing Day marks the date that high school athletes sign their letters of intent to play athletics at the collegiate level.
Here is a list of North Alabama high school athletes that signed to play at the next level:
Madison Academy:
Ian Vachon - Birmingham Southern - Football
Kaden Young - North Alabama - Football
Athens High School:
Jaden Jude - Chattanooga - Football
Connor Beck - Bevill State CC - Baseball
Tylin Suggs - Birmingham Southern - Football
Michael Kitchen - Calhoun CC - Track and Field
Grissom High School:
Detrick Jones - Mississippi Valley State - Football
Rynzo Crutcher - Wallace State CC - Baseball
Austin Griffin - Tennessee Valley Prep - Football
Mark Howard - Tennessee Valley Prep - Football
Sparkman High School:
Terrant Young - Kentucky Wesleyan - Football
Terral Young - Huntingdon College - Football
Florence High School:
Elijah Hartnett - North Alabama - Football
Jakobie Hurley - North Alabama - Football
Christian Harden - Bethel University - Football
Jeremiah Johnson - Delta State University - Football
Bob Jones High School:
Cosey Scarebrook - Army - Football
Cedric Jackson - West Alabama - Football
Matthew Lee - Lindsey Wilson - Football
DJ Davenport - Campbellsville University - Football
Terrance Salter - Campbellsville University - Football
Russellville High School:
Dallan Montgomery - Maryville College - Football
Seth Franks - Tabor College - Football
Decatur Heritage High School:
Tyler Founds - Troy - Football
Scottsboro:
Lexie Bennett - BYU - Softball
West Morgan:
Marcus Jones - Shorter - Football
Camden Seal - Faulkner University - Football
Austin:
Amari Pointer - Culver-Stockton - Football
Tra Stover - Austin Peay - Football
Hunter Royer - Huntingdon College - Baseball