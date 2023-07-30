Ardmore's Lee Hodges Earns First Career PGA Tour Victory, Claiming the 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. – Former Alabama men’s golf standout Lee Hodges claimed his first career PGA Tour victory, capturing the 3M Open title Sunday at the TPC Twin Cities with a winning score of 260 (63-64-66-67). Hodges, who won the event by seven strokes, led wire-to-wire to become the first champion in the tournament’s history to achieve the feat.
- With his victory, Hodges became the second Crimson Tide golfer from the 2018 national runner-up team to claim a win on the PGA Tour in 2023, joining Davis Riley who won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April
- Hodges is the second former Crimson Tide golfer to win the event, joining Michael Thompson, who claimed the win in 2020, and the 10th different former UA golfer to win on the PGA Tour
- His 54-hole score of 20-under 193 was a career-best total and set a tournament record
- Hodges previous best finish came last year when he finished T-3rd at the The American Express
- He vaulted up the FedExCup point standings with the victory, rising from 74th entering the event to a projected 33rd, making him eligible to compete alongside the top-70 players in the world at the season-ending Tour Championship
- Head coach Jay Seawell flew to Minnesota Sunday morning and was on-hand at the TPC Twin Cities to witness Hodges’ first career Tour win
- Another teammate from that 2017-18 team, Davis Shore, claimed his first professional win, capturing the PGA Tour Canada’s Osprey Valley Open on Sunday