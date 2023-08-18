Ardmore, Tenn., man charged with sexually abusing child, bragging about it online

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Squad agents have arrested and charged an Ardmore, Tennessee, man accused of unlawful photography and sexual battery.
Larry Wayne Cunningham, 62, was the center of an investigation into his using an online chat application to tell other individuals about sexually abusing children, taking photographs of the abuse, and sharing the photos with others online.
The TBI said agents determined Cunningham placed hidden cameras in different rooms of his residence to capture the images he subsequently shared.
On Thursday, Cunningham was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated unlawful photography of a minor, and sexual battery by an authority figure.
As of Friday afternoon, he was being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $400,000 bond.