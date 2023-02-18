Ardmore Police officer released from hospital after being dragged by car

An Ardmore Police officer is now out of the hospital after police say he was dragged by a vehicle.
Ardmore Police say the officer was trying to arrest a DUI suspect Friday night when they started fighting the officer. Officials say the suspect then jumped into his vehicle and dragged the officer.
The officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for his injuries, and is now out of the hospital.
Police are now looking for the suspect. Officials have not released any information on who the suspect is.