Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CST Saturday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ardmore Police officer released from hospital after being dragged by car

Ardmore Police Department vehicle

An Ardmore Police officer is now out of the hospital after police say he was dragged by a vehicle.

Ardmore Police say the officer was trying to arrest a DUI suspect Friday night when they started fighting the officer. Officials say the suspect then jumped into his vehicle and dragged the officer.

The officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for his injuries, and is now out of the hospital.

Police are now looking for the suspect. Officials have not released any information on who the suspect is.

