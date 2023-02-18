Ardmore Police arrest suspect accused of dragging officer with vehicle

The Ardmore Police Department says they've arrested a man accused of injuring a police officer with his vehicle on Friday during a DUI arrest.
PREVIOUS: Ardmore Police officer released from hospital after being dragged by car
It happened near Kim's Tiger Mart on Ardmore Avenue.
William Corey Haston was taken into custody on Saturday following a high speed pursuit, the Ardmore Police Department says.
Ardmore Police say the officer, who hasn't been identified, was trying to arrest Haston when he became combative, jumped back into his vehicle and dragged the officer.
The Ardmore Police Department says a previous incident involving Haston, which resulted in a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy being seriously injured, is how they were able to track him down.
PREVIOUS: Madison County suspect found hiding in Tennessee home after chase sends deputy to hospital
Haston is now in the Limestone County Jail on an $11,000 bond with additional charges pending, according to the Ardmore Police Department.
Court records show he has previously been charged with DUI, resisting arrest, attempting to elude law enforcement, and numerous other violations.