Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.8 feet on 02/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ardmore Police arrest suspect accused of dragging officer with vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
William Corey Haston

The Ardmore Police Department says they've arrested a man accused of injuring a police officer with his vehicle on Friday during a DUI arrest.

PREVIOUS: Ardmore Police officer released from hospital after being dragged by car

It happened near Kim's Tiger Mart on Ardmore Avenue.

William Corey Haston was taken into custody on Saturday following a high speed pursuit, the Ardmore Police Department says.

Ardmore Police say the officer, who hasn't been identified, was trying to arrest Haston when he became combative, jumped back into his vehicle and dragged the officer.

The Ardmore Police Department says a previous incident involving Haston, which resulted in a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy being seriously injured, is how they were able to track him down.

PREVIOUS: Madison County suspect found hiding in Tennessee home after chase sends deputy to hospital

Haston is now in the Limestone County Jail on an $11,000 bond with additional charges pending, according to the Ardmore Police Department.

Court records show he has previously been charged with DUI, resisting arrest, attempting to elude law enforcement, and numerous other violations.

