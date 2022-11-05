 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County.

ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad Bed Road. That's about 10 miles north of Huntsville, in Madison County.

The driver of the truck Clifton was in was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you