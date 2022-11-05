Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash

One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County.
ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad Bed Road. That's about 10 miles north of Huntsville, in Madison County.
The driver of the truck Clifton was in was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.