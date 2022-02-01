Ardmore business a total loss after fire

A fire in Limestone County has resulted in a total loss for one Ardmore business.
Multiple crews responded to the large fire Tuesday afternoon.
Andrew Wiese, the owner of North Alabama Appliance, told WAAY 31 it was heart wrenching to see something he worked so hard for go up in flames.
"It's going to be very difficult to say my emotions right now because, really and truly, it's been something that I personally have worked on for years upon years," Wiese said.
"It's not something that happens overnight You usually spend around 10 years on something like that. It was something that you kind of spend every dollar you have on it, but then again in the end everybody was OK.
"... We will prevail from this and make sure the public is happy with whatever happens."
According to Wiese, he was inside running business as usual when a forklift outside next to a pile of rubbish caught fire. He said he tried to put it out himself but the wind caused the fire to move to the building and he called the fire department for help.
Wiese says he is not injured, and Ardmore fire confirmed no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. Wiese said now he is refocused on rebuilding.
"Really and truly, we're just glad nobody got hurt in this process, it is very unfortunate right now but all you can do is move forward and learn from everything that has happened in the past," he said.
None of the other nearby businesses were impacted by the fire.
Ardmore Fire says the wind had a role in why the fire was so hard to put out.