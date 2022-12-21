** WIND CHILL WARNING Thursday night through Noon Friday **
Cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the 40s.
Thursday highs will run about average, reaching into the lower 50s before the cold front arrives. What starts out as rain showers on Thursday afternoon will transition to a wintry mix in the evening. Extremely cold Arctic air moves into North Alabama Thursday night. Light snow accumulations of half an inch or less are possible. Some higher elevations could get an inch of snow. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly. Watch for black ice on Friday as residual moisture on the road freezes over.
Friday is a great day to stay in if you can. Low temperatures plummet into the single digits with "feels like" wind chill values as low as minus 15 degrees. These are dangerously cold conditions that may lead to frostbite within 15 to 30 minutes of exposure. Wind chills hover near or just below zero all day.
Bitterly cold weather continues through the holiday weekend. Highs Saturday and Christmas Day Sunday are stuck in the 20s; afternoon "feels like" temperatures remain in the teens during the day and drop back to the single digits at night.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Evening rain changes to light snow. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: S at 5 to 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Blustery and cold. Mostly sunny. High near 18. Wind: NW at 15 to 20 MPH, gusting to 30.