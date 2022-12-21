 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY
NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Thursday
night to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Arctic air moves into North Alabama on Thursday night

** WIND CHILL WARNING Thursday night through Noon Friday **

Cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the 40s.

Thursday highs will run about average, reaching into the lower 50s before the cold front arrives. What starts out as rain showers Thursday afternoon will transition to a wintry mix in the evening.

Extremely cold Arctic air moves into North Alabama on Thursday night. Light snow accumulations of half an inch or less are possible. Some higher elevations could get an inch of snow. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly. Watch for black ice Friday as residual moisture on the road freezes over.

Friday is a great day to stay in if you can. Low temperatures plummet into the single digits with "feels like" wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero. These are dangerously cold conditions that may lead to frostbite within 15 to 30 minutes of exposure. Wind chills hover near or just below zero all day.

Bitterly cold weather continues through the holiday weekend. Highs on Saturday and Christmas Day Sunday are stuck in the 20s; afternoon "feels like" temperatures remain in the teens during the day and drop back to the single digits at night.

Thursday Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Evening rain changes to light snow. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: S at 5 to 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Blustery and cold. Mostly sunny. High near 18. Wind: NW at 15 to 20 MPH, gusting to 30.

