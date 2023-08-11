Archie Manning headlines annual Lion Pride Dinner and Auction

The University of North Alabama Department of Athletics and the North Alabama Lions Athletic Club will host its annual Lion Pride Dinner and Auction on Thursday, August 10, which was keynoted by former NFL quarterback Archie Manning.
The event — which sold out in March — was be held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center beginning at 5 p.m. The event included various speakers representing UNA, a pre-event press conference, a silent auction and a Q&A session with Manning late in the evening.
"Due to the incredible and months-long work of the UNA Lions Athletic Club's special Dinner and Auction Committee, we once again look forward to hosting an internationally-known celebrity, Mr. Archie Manning, to a sold-out audience at the Marriott Convention Center on August 10," said club vice president Dan Penny. "We are proud of the interaction from the entire Shoals Community and the participation from so many in the Silent Auction, which will take place prior to Mr. Manning's presentation."
Known as the patriarch of the Manning football dynasty, Manning was a first team All-American quarterback at Ole Miss in 1969 and later went on to a 13-year NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings.
Born in Mississippi, Manning was a multi-sport standout at Drew High School. Despite being selected four times in the Major League Baseball draft, Archie opted to attend Ole Miss to play college football, starting three seasons from 1968-70. His No. 18 jersey is retired by the school. Manning was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.
He went on to the NFL in 1971 as the second overall pick, landing with the New Orleans Saints. He spent 10 full seasons with the franchise and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection in 1978 and 1979.
In addition to his own Hall of Fame career, he is the father of Peyton and Eli Manning, who both went on to their own successful NFL careers. Peyton played 18 years in the NFL, winning a pair of Super Bowls and a record five MVP awards to complete an NFL Hall of Fame worthy career. Eli played 16 years in the NFL, also winning a pair of Super Bowls and earning MVP in both