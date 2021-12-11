You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arab woman killed in Cullman County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

An Arab woman has died following a crash in Cullman County.

It happened just before 9:00 Saturday morning on US 231 near mile marker 283, approximately five miles south of Arab.

ALEA says 40-year-old Jaclyn Goble, of Arab, was killed when the car she was driving collided with an SUV being driven by 46-year-old Christopher Corley, of Huntsville. 

Goble was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene, according to ALEA. 

Corley and his passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The crash is still under investigation right now. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you