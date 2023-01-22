Arab teenager on the road to recovery after accidentally shooting himself in December

An Arab teenager is starting his New Year on the right foot, as he is making remarkable leaps towards recovering from a life-threatening injury.
Mason Harris accidentally shot himself with a pistol in December of 2022. He was rushed to UAB Hospital, where doctors removed bone from his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.
"He was paralyzed completely on the left side," said Heather Harris, his mother. "He couldn't do anything."
Mason would then begin a slow recovery process, spending time at two different hospitals.
It was trying time for the family, both emotionally and financially.
"I actually ended up being let go from my job this week," said Harris. "I couldn't work my hours that were required of me."
The community then rallied around Harris, with one restaurant donating a portion of its proceeds to help the family.
Another long-time family friend created a GoFundMe page, to help cover all of the expenses for the family.
"Our family, our friends [and] our community [have] been amazing to us," said Harris. "We are so very appreciative of everybody."
As 2022 ended, Mason's progress towards recovery started to show improvement.
He can now move his arm up and down, open and close his hand, and kick his leg.
Once he was able to pass a swallowing test, something he had not been able to do for 41 days, doctors cleared him to go home.
While Mason still uses a feeding tube and he still cannot walk, she is hopeful both things can improve this year.
"He's come so far [but] he still does have a long way to go," said Harris. "None of us are giving up, so we're just gonna keep on keeping on."