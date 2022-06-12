Arab Police Department release new photos of man who shot at officers, search continues

The Arab Police Department released new photos of Sherman Nicholas Pierce.
He's wanted for attempted murder after shooting at officers on Friday.
STORY: Arrest warrant for attempted murder issued for man who shot at police in Arab
Police say Pierce is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.
As of Sunday, police say they have no updates on the search for Pierce.
If you have any information on his whereabouts call the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.