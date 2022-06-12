 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Arab Police Department release new photos of man who shot at officers, search continues

  • Updated
  • 0
Sherman Pierce

Sherman Nicholas Pierce is wanted for attempted murder after shooting at officers on Friday.

The Arab Police Department released new photos of Sherman Nicholas Pierce.

He's wanted for attempted murder after shooting at officers on Friday.

STORY: Arrest warrant for attempted murder issued for man who shot at police in Arab

Police say Pierce is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.

As of Sunday, police say they have no updates on the search for Pierce.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

