Arab Police catch man suspected of shooting at officers after 3-day manhunt

UPDATE: Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn said Sherman Nicholas Pierce was captured after conversations between the police department and Pierce, arranged with assistance by the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Guntersville Police Department and Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
During those talks, Pierce revealed his location and was taken into custody peacefully at a home on Fry Gap Road, Washburn said.
Pierce is charged with attempted murder. Additional charges are pending.
PREVIOUS: Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn says Sherman Nicholas Pierce was captured about 10 a.m. Monday.
Police will release more details later today.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
From earlier:
The Arab Police Department released new photos of Sherman Nicholas Pierce.
He's wanted for attempted murder after shooting at officers on Friday.
STORY: Arrest warrant for attempted murder issued for man who shot at police in Arab
Police say Pierce is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.
As of Sunday, police say they have no updates on the search for Pierce.
If you have any information on his whereabouts call the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.