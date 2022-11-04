 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arab man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 69

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a three-car crash late Thursday.

It happened on State Highway 69.

Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alabama state troopers are investigating the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you