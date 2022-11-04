Arab man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 69

The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a three-car crash late Thursday.
It happened on State Highway 69.
Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Alabama state troopers are investigating the crash.
