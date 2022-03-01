Arab City, Limestone County schools drop mandatory mask-wearing on school buses

The Arab City and Limestone County school systems no longer require students to wear masks while on school buses.
The systems individually announced the changes Tuesday.
It went into effect immediately in Limestone County schools. It begins Wednesday in Arab City schools.
The changes are due to the low Covid-19 positivity rates in both systems.
This follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Friday said it no longer recommends universal masking in schools or on school buses when Covid-19 cases in the area have dropped.
The Transportation Security Administration has not yet updated its own directives. The TSA order requiring mask-wearing on school buses currently is set to expire March 18.