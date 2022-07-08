 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Approaching 100 degrees Friday, soaking rain possible Saturday

Weekend Forecast
Carson Meredith

Today will be the hottest day of the week in North Alabama. Forecast highs will approach 100 degrees this afternoon with heat index values as highs as 112 degrees in many locations. The Excessive Heat Warning has been expanded today to now include Franklin, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties. Our Sand Mountain counties remain under a Heat Advisory for feels like temperatures as high as 105 degrees today. All of these heat alerts expire at 7 PM tonight. Continue to practice heat safety if outside this afternoon! Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning.

Storm coverage is not as widespread today compared to Thursday. The better chances for pop up storms today will be east of I-65. Heavy rain, gusty wind, and a lot of lightning will accompany these storms and they should wind down by sunset. A cold front is still on track to move through North Alabama Saturday! While this will bring slight relief in the heat, it will also set the stage for several waves of showers and storms. Some storms Saturday afternoon could be strong to marginally severe with more heavy downpours and gusty wind. Rain should taper off after midnight Saturday.

Highs do remain in the low to mid 90s next week, but the extreme heat will be a thing of the past (at least for now). Additional rain chances are possible next Wednesday and Thursday. North Alabama will see very beneficial rain over the next seven days. One to two inches of rain is expected, which may help ease some of our drought concerns.

