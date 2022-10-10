Apply here to take part in Buc-ee’s Athens 3-day-long hiring event this week

Buc-ee’s is hosting a three-day-long hiring event for its under-construction store in Athens.
Buc-ee’s Athens says it will bring 250 new jobs to the area with starting pay ranging between $17 and $22 an hour, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.
The hiring event is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, 1101 6th Avenue NE, Decatur.
You must apply online HERE before attending the event.
Online applications will be reviewed, and Buc-ee’s hiring management team will conduct phone call screenings for all candidates who advance to the next round. Invitations for interviews will be sent to each prospective hiring event attendee after the phone call screening. Due to the large volume and need for pre-scheduled interview slots, walk-ins are not encouraged and may be turned away.
Open positions include cashier and grocery stocker, as well as janitorial/cleaning-maintenance, deli/food service, car wash and gift/merchandise departments.
Cashiers, janitorial/cleaning-maintenance, gift/merchandise and team members in the grocery stocker department start at $17 per hour.
Food service, car wash team members start at $20 per hour.
Overnight shifts in all positions pay an additional $2 per hour.