Apply for Huntsville Space Academy scholarship

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&