Apply for Huntsville Space Academy scholarship

Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama (SALSA) is a program funded by the State of Alabama Legislature that awards a male and female student from every legislative district in Alabama a scholarship to attend a special session of Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville
To be eligible for a SALSA scholarship, students must be:
- between ages 12 and 14
- download and complete school verification form
- write an essay explaining what they hope to learn by attending SALSA
The deadline for applications is Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:59 pm.
Click here to start the process.