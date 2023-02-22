 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and
Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Apply for Huntsville Space Academy scholarship

U.S. Space and Rocket Center

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center

Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama (SALSA) is a program funded by the State of Alabama Legislature that awards a male and female student from every legislative district in Alabama a scholarship to attend a special session of Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville

To be eligible for a SALSA scholarship, students must be:

  • between ages 12 and 14
  • download and complete school verification form
  • write an essay explaining what they hope to learn by attending SALSA

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:59 pm.

Click here to start the process.

