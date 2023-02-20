Apply for farmers market benefit card for seniors

Seniors across North Alabama can get up to 50-dollars to spend at local farmers markets!
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides a benefit card to those 60 years of age and older who meet the income requirements.
- $2,096 monthly for a household of one
- $2,823 monthly for a household of two
You can use the card to buy fresh fruit, vegetables, and honey from May to November.
If you have the benefits card from 2022, you will need your card number to renew that card and submit your application.
If eligible and your application submission is completed, a benefit card will be mailed to the address provided on the application for new recipients.
Click here to apply.
Click here to look at locations where the benefit card can be used.