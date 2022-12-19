Applications now open for Huntsville's new rental assistance program

Huntsville Housing Helps launches Monday, Dec. 19 in hopes of getting financial assistance to those who have fallen on hard times.
On Thursday, the Huntsville City Council approved a new partnership with the Catholic Center of Concern to bring $6 million worth of rent and utility assistance to the city.
City leaders say unlike the Covid-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), this program is designed more for residents experiencing unanticipated hardship.
For example, those dealing with unexpected high medical bills or sudden unemployment could apply.
To be eligible, residents must live within the Huntsville city limits and earn no more than 50% of Huntsville's Area Median Income (AMI).
City leaders said the program will keep residents on their feet when on hard times.
The program will end in September 2025 or when funds dry up.
Apply HERE starting Monday.