Applications now open for Alabama medical marijuana licenses

Thursday marks the first day applications will be accepted to grow medical marijuana in the state.
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission requires this license for anyone growing, transporting, or distributing medical marijuana.
Although there is no date set yet, medical cannabis leaders are hoping to have it widely available in the state in 2023.
Basic forms of marijuana like tablets, capsules and oils have been approved to treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, PTSD or Tourette's Syndrome.
Applications are accepted September 1 through October 17. There is a $2,500 non-refundable application fee.
Submit an application HERE.