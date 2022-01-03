Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Black Ice Possible Tuesday Morning Along and East of Interstate 65...

Melting snow will refreeze this evening across the Tennessee
Valley, creating patches of black ice, especially on bridges and
overpasses Tuesday morning. This includes Limestone, Morgan,
Cullman, Marshall, Madison, Jackson, and Dekalb Counties in Alabama.
In Southern Middle Tennessee, this includes Lincoln, Franklin, and
Moore Counties.

Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, and do
not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of snow or ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company

  • Updated
  • 0
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company

Apple has reached yet another major milestone. The iPhone maker topped a market value of $3 trillion January 3 — the first publicly traded company ever to be worth that much.

 Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Apple has reached yet another major milestone. The iPhone maker topped a market value of $3 trillion Monday — the first publicly traded company ever to be worth that much.

Shares of Apple were briefly up about 3% to a new all-time high of $182.88, surpassing the $182.85 per share it needed to be worth $3 trillion. The stock later pulled back from that level.

Apple's market value first crossed the $1 trillion threshold in August 2018 and passed $2 trillion in August 2020.

Apple shares were up nearly 35% in 2021. The company has benefited from booming demand for its new iPhone 13 and other older models as well as subscription services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and its popular App Store.

Sales surged nearly 30% to more than $83 billion in Apple's fall quarter, which ended in September. The company has a whopping $191 billion in cash as well.

But before long, Apple may have some company in the $3 trillion club. Microsoft is now worth about $2.5 trillion and Google owner Alphabet's market value is right around $2 trillion. Still giant but further behind are Amazon, which has a market cap of $1.7 trillion, and Elon Musk's Tesla, worth about $1.2 trillion.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you