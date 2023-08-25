 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Appeals Court upholds prison sentence for Athens man

  • Updated
  • 0

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the convictions of an Athens man on assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Jesus Ceja, 31, was convicted in Limestone County Circuit Court on March 1.

According to a release from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall: “The evidence at trial showed that on April 25, 2018, emergency medical personnel responded to a residence where Ceja was involved in an altercation with a woman.

“Police and emergency medical personnel attempted to aid Ceja whom they attempted to transport to the hospital so he could receive proper medical care. Ceja resisted the emergency and law enforcement personnel forcefully.

“Eventually, Ceja escaped from the ambulance and had to be forcibly subdued but not until he had fought with and attempted to harm both the medical personnel and a police officer. The police officer suffered serious physical injury as a result of Ceja’s assault.”

Ceja was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

