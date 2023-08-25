Appeals Court upholds prison sentence for Athens man

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the convictions of an Athens man on assault and disorderly conduct charges.
Jesus Ceja, 31, was convicted in Limestone County Circuit Court on March 1.
According to a release from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall: “The evidence at trial showed that on April 25, 2018, emergency medical personnel responded to a residence where Ceja was involved in an altercation with a woman.
“Police and emergency medical personnel attempted to aid Ceja whom they attempted to transport to the hospital so he could receive proper medical care. Ceja resisted the emergency and law enforcement personnel forcefully.
“Eventually, Ceja escaped from the ambulance and had to be forcibly subdued but not until he had fought with and attempted to harm both the medical personnel and a police officer. The police officer suffered serious physical injury as a result of Ceja’s assault.”
Ceja was sentenced to 20 years in prison.